CT farmers concerned about impact of power cuts on businesses

CAPE TOWN - As the country sits with stage 2 load shedding, farmers are raising concerns about the negative impact the power cuts have on their businesses.

Agri SA said rolling blackouts affect irrigation reliant and energy-intensive agro-processing industries.

The organisation's Nicol Jansen said diesel generators for irrigation farmers to power their pumps would be too expensive.

Jansen said it’s been a difficult week for the sector: “It was a really bad week for irrigation farmers. Luckily the weather helped a little bit, so water usage is a little bit lower and that made it a bit easier. We can’t, however, continue for more than a week without electricity or else we will have damaging effects on the crops.”

Stage 2 load shedding is expected to last until 11 pm on Saturday.