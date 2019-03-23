Convicted paedophile William Beale says sentence 'strikingly disproportionate'
William Beale's lawyer has told the court Beale’s 15-year sentence was strikingly disproportionate when compared with cases of the same nature.
CAPE TOWN - It's unclear whether the Western Cape High Court will heed a call by convicted Plettenberg Bay paedophile William Beale to reduce his prison sentence.
Beale is appealing a 15-year sentence handed to him by the Thembalethu Regional Court in George back in November 2017.
The computer engineer was convicted on more than 18,000 charges related to the possession of child pornography.
Judgment was reserved in convicted paedophile’s appeal in the Western Cape High Court.
On Friday, the Plettenberg Bay man's counsel Paul van der Berg told the court Beale’s 15-year sentence was strikingly disproportionate when compared with cases of the same nature.
He's questioned the danger Beale could pose to society while viewing pornographic material in the privacy of his home; adding Beale has shown no tendency of changing from what is commonly called a “hands off perpetrator” to a “hands-on perpetrator.”
State Advocate Evadne Kortje, who believed a 15-year sentence was appropriate, argued Beale was not a random internet user who stumbled upon images of child pornography but belonged to a network of people who found such acts intriguing.
Kortje told the court Beale's acts could be described as hardcore child pornography as he took a mere two years to collect more than 18,600 pieces of material.
