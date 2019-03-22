Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa declares 2 days of mourning for Cyclone Idai victims

Zimbabwe’s latest death toll from the cyclone is 139, but many more people remain missing one week after the cyclone struck the country.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared two days of national mourning this Saturday and Sunday in the wake of Cyclone Idai.

Mnangagwa made the announcement at State House.

The two days of mourning on Saturday and Sunday will come one week after the horrors inflicted by Cyclone Idai on eastern Zimbabwe first began to emerge.

On Thursday, the government said at least 139 people in the country have now been confirmed dead as the result of the storm, but that figure could rise.

Rescue and relief efforts are continuing in the affected areas.

On Thursday, China became the latest country to pledge financial support to rebuild areas wreaked by the storm.