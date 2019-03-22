-
Zim journo who ‘carried weapon’ to Mnangagwa meeting due in court
The journalist well-known Zenzele Ndebele was arrested after police found a used tear gas canister in his car.
HARARE - A Zimbabwean journalist is due in court today facing charges of carrying a weapon to a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The journalist well-known Zenzele Ndebele was arrested after police found a used tear gas canister in his car.
This was a meeting at State House in Bulawayo held between Mnangagwa and members of the city’s civil society. Ndebele, was one of those invited.
But he was arrested by security guards who allegedly found a used tear gas canister in his car.
The Media Institute of Southern Africa said Ndebele had been charged with possessing offensive weapons in a public place. If convicted, he could face a fine or a five-year jail term.
Last year, Ndebele was questioned by police over a documentary film he made about the 1980s massacre of civilians in Matabeleland.
Popular in Africa
-
Frustration mounts in Mozambique's Beira over food, water after cyclone2 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa declares 2 days of mourning for Cyclone Idai victims4 hours ago
-
Cyclone Idai by numbersone hour ago
-
Factbox: What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next20 hours ago
-
Cyclone Idai: How you can help the survivors2 hours ago
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa16 days ago
