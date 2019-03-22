Zim journo who ‘carried weapon’ to Mnangagwa meeting due in court

The journalist well-known Zenzele Ndebele was arrested after police found a used tear gas canister in his car.

HARARE - A Zimbabwean journalist is due in court today facing charges of carrying a weapon to a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The journalist well-known Zenzele Ndebele was arrested after police found a used tear gas canister in his car.

This was a meeting at State House in Bulawayo held between Mnangagwa and members of the city’s civil society. Ndebele, was one of those invited.

But he was arrested by security guards who allegedly found a used tear gas canister in his car.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa said Ndebele had been charged with possessing offensive weapons in a public place. If convicted, he could face a fine or a five-year jail term.

Last year, Ndebele was questioned by police over a documentary film he made about the 1980s massacre of civilians in Matabeleland.