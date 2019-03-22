WC Community Safety Dept launches programme to monitor violent court cases

Officials have identified incomplete investigations and delays in obtaining forensic reports as some of the factors affecting such cases.

CAPE TOWN - Provincial and national community safety authorities are collaborating on a plan to ensure that violent crimes make it through the courts without excessive delays.

The Western Cape Community Safety Department has started a programme called Watching Briefs which observes the progress of gang-related cases.

Officials have identified incomplete investigations and delays in obtaining forensic reports as some of the factors affecting such cases.

A recent report reveals that between October and December more than 300 cases were struck off the court roll.

MEC Alan Winde commended the national Police Minister, Bheki Cele, for buying into the plan.

“The good news is that Cele has accepted our Watching Briefs programme. The programme will monitor certain court cases, once police have made an arrest, and ensure that they are effectively dealt with.”

MURDERS

The Kraaifontein community has been rocked by two murders this week.

In the first tragedy, a woman’s body was found hidden in her brother’s shack in Bloekombos.

Police also discovered a man’s body with multiple stab wounds laying on an open field.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says a man appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

The accused was arrested shortly after his sister’s body was found buried in a hole under his bed in a shack in Bloekombos.

The 29-year-old woman had been stabbed to death the motive for her murder is unknown at this stage.

Meanwhile, police nabbed four people in connection with the murder of a man whose body was discovered in an open field near the De Nova Youth Treatment Centre on Monday morning.

He’d been stabbed multiple times.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)