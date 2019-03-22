-
Use water sparingly amid load shedding, Gauteng residents toldLocal
Ramaphosa admits state capture revelations will hurt ANC at pollsPolitics
Priest stabbed during mass at Canada's biggest churchWorld
Gupta curry, rumours, Zuma’s inaction – Mbalula’s testimony in quotesPolitics
Anger, grief sweep Iraq's Mosul as ferry disaster toll hits 100World
Another ANC mayor has been arrested for murderPolitics
Use water sparingly amid load shedding, Gauteng residents told
Residents have been urged not to store water in large quantities which may lead to a shortage of water supply in systems.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Provincial Disaster Management Centre has urged residents to use water sparingly during load shedding.
The department said on Friday Eskom’s power outages may have an adverse effect on water supply in some areas.
Residents have been urged not to store water in large quantities which may lead to a shortage of water supply in systems.
The department’s Lebo Keswa said: “Residents are advised when filling up water reserves not to consume and store water in large quantities in order to avoid high demands leading to shortages of water supply systems. Disaster management centres in Gauteng are in a state of readiness to provide support to the communities in any eventuality.”
