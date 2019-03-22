Uber puts several safety initiatives in place for Ed Sheeran JHB concert
Included in Uber’s operational plan were several safety initiatives to provide reliable rides to and from the stadium.
JOHANNESBURG - Big Concerts and FNB Stadium management confirmed on Friday that e-hailing service Uber is an accredited transport service for the Ed Sheeran concerts taking place this weekend.
Working with Uber and the events committee, several safety initiatives have been introduced in order to best provide reliable rides to Uber users to and from the FNB stadium. Read more at: https://t.co/b9tgLggSjc pic.twitter.com/NtSijjyW3U— BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) March 22, 2019
Concert-goers were urged to only use the service in designated pick up zones to ensure the safety of all.
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers would be on duty at all intersections.
“We have placed a lot of emphasis on safety and public transport. Fans can make use of Gautrain buses which will be operating from Park Station and Gautrain will definitely be available.”
