Go

Uber puts several safety initiatives in place for Ed Sheeran JHB concert

Included in Uber’s operational plan were several safety initiatives to provide reliable rides to and from the stadium.

FILE: Ed Sheeran performs at the Global Citizen Festival on 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Ed Sheeran performs at the Global Citizen Festival on 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Big Concerts and FNB Stadium management confirmed on Friday that e-hailing service Uber is an accredited transport service for the Ed Sheeran concerts taking place this weekend.

Included in Uber’s operational plan were several safety initiatives to provide reliable rides to and from the stadium.

Concert-goers were urged to only use the service in designated pick up zones to ensure the safety of all.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers would be on duty at all intersections.

“We have placed a lot of emphasis on safety and public transport. Fans can make use of Gautrain buses which will be operating from Park Station and Gautrain will definitely be available.”

