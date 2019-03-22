Terror suspect confesses to deadly Netherlands attack - prosecutors

The Dutch prosecution service said Gokmen Tanis, 37, 'confessed this morning to the examining magistrate the criminal offenses against him.'

THE HAGUE - A Turkish-born suspect has confessed to terrorist charges over a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht which killed three people, prosecutors said Friday.

Gokmen Tanis, 37, "confessed this morning to the examining magistrate the criminal offenses against him. He also stated that he acted alone," the Dutch prosecution service said in a statement.