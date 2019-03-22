Taxi driver arrested for blocking Vereeniging roads to appear in court

JOHANNESBURG - Police say close to 50 taxi drivers who were arrested on Wednesday will appear in court on Friday for blockading roads during a taxi strike in Vereeniging.

The group were arrested after they refused to disperse from the roads they had blocked.

Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades following a standoff with the taxi operators.

The strike was triggered by ailing road infrastructure and delays in the upgrading of a taxi rank but the protest has since been suspended.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo: "Those that were arrested will be appearing in the Vereeniging Magistrates Court facing charges of public violence."