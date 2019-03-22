Taxi driver arrested for blocking Vereeniging roads to appear in court

-
IFP's Buthelezi wants debate on death penalty as means to deter violent crimePolitics
-
WC Community Safety Dept launches programme to monitor violent court casesLocal
-
Brazil's ex-President Temer jailed, accused of heading 'criminal organisation'World
-
Gauteng ANC: Motorists won't be blacklisted over e-toll debtPolitics
-
City Power waiting on Eskom clearance to reopen Allandale substationLocal
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - reportPolitics
Popular Topics
-
IFP's Buthelezi wants debate on death penalty as means to deter violent crimePolitics
-
WC Community Safety Dept launches programme to monitor violent court casesLocal
-
Gauteng ANC: Motorists won't be blacklisted over e-toll debtPolitics
-
City Power waiting on Eskom clearance to reopen Allandale substationLocal
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - reportPolitics
-
Mantashe: 'ANC won’t make new promises in Western Cape'Politics
Popular Topics
-
Gauteng ANC: Motorists won't be blacklisted over e-toll debtPolitics
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - reportPolitics
-
Mantashe: 'ANC won’t make new promises in Western Cape'Politics
-
IFP's Buthelezi: Human Rights Day should be named after Robert SobukwePolitics
-
Malema: Sharpeville residents only see ANC on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
All the campaign promises made by Julius Malema on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Joburg small businesses scrambling to stay afloat as load shedding takes tollBusiness
-
Some relief for South Africans as Eskom moves to stage 2 load sheddingBusiness
-
SA will overcome load shedding like apartheid, says RamaphosaPolitics
-
New Development Bank: R11bn loan to help Eskom improve capacity challengesBusiness
-
Rheinmetal Denel Munitions says WC production plant affected by power cutsBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Michael Jackson's bodyguard defends King of PopLifestyle
-
Kylie Jenner gives up on Jordyn Woods friendshipLifestyle
-
This is what happens when Eskom isn’t invited to a partyLifestyle
-
What happiness can teach us about how we measure human developmentLifestyle
-
Zambia bans 'Viagra' energy drinkLifestyle
-
South Africa ranks low on survey for world's happiest placesLifestyle
-
Kevin Spacey loses bid to name accuserLifestyle
-
Animal rights activist Bardot stirs fury in Reunion with 'racist' commentsLifestyle
-
Foreign buyers flock to Cape Town's booming art sceneLifestyle
-
Sports court delays Semenya verdict until AprilSport
-
Fifa bans former Ecuador football chief for lifeSport
-
Champions Cameroon among 21 teams seeking Cup of Nations placesSport
-
Glum Wolves and a baby: Five talking points in Super RugbySport
-
Kane insists club rivalries will not split England campSport
-
Gloomy return for Super Rugby after mosque attacksSport
Popular Topics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during electionsLocal
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to knowPolitics
-
Political parties trade barbs at IEC pledge signingPolitics
-
SA swimmers bag 5 gold medals at Special OlympicsSport
-
Motsoeneng wants Zuma to join the ACMLocal
-
What load shedding stages 5 and 6 mean for youLocal
-
Cheryl Zondi: I am willing to testify againLocal
-
Eskom: Here’s what Gordhan and Mabuza say is the problemLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
Taxi driver arrested for blocking Vereeniging roads to appear in court
The group were arrested after they refused to disperese from the roads they had blocked.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say close to 50 taxi drivers who were arrested on Wednesday will appear in court on Friday for blockading roads during a taxi strike in Vereeniging.
The group were arrested after they refused to disperse from the roads they had blocked.
Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades following a standoff with the taxi operators.
The strike was triggered by ailing road infrastructure and delays in the upgrading of a taxi rank but the protest has since been suspended.
Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo: "Those that were arrested will be appearing in the Vereeniging Magistrates Court facing charges of public violence."
Timeline
-
Police remain vigilant after taxi protest in Vereeniging14 hours ago
-
Roads in Vereeniging remain blocked amid taxi strikeone day ago
-
Roads blocked as Vereeniging taxi strike causes traffic gridlock2 days ago
-
Dept: Inter-governmental approach needed to deal with Vaal River contamination122 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Some relief for South Africans as Eskom moves to stage 2 load shedding2 hours ago
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - reportone hour ago
-
This is what happens when Eskom isn’t invited to a party18 hours ago
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule5 days ago
-
All the campaign promises made by Julius Malema on Human Rights Day14 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Eskom Sucksone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.