Taxi driver arrested for blocking Vereeniging roads to appear in court

The group were arrested after they refused to disperese from the roads they had blocked.

Taxis block roads in Vereeniging in protest action on 20 March 2019. Picture: EWN Traffic/Twitter
Taxis block roads in Vereeniging in protest action on 20 March 2019. Picture: EWN Traffic/Twitter
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police say close to 50 taxi drivers who were arrested on Wednesday will appear in court on Friday for blockading roads during a taxi strike in Vereeniging.

The group were arrested after they refused to disperse from the roads they had blocked.

Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades following a standoff with the taxi operators.

The strike was triggered by ailing road infrastructure and delays in the upgrading of a taxi rank but the protest has since been suspended.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo: "Those that were arrested will be appearing in the Vereeniging Magistrates Court facing charges of public violence."

