How Bafana Bafana can beat Libya this Sunday

CAPE TOWN - Star attacker Percy Tau believes for Bafana Bafana to achieve their goal, it will need to be a collective effort if they are to be successful against Libya in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

“I do not think individual brilliance will win us this match. For us to get over the line, we will have to play as a unit,” said Tau in Tunis prior to the squad’s departure.

“We have a great squad, and I am confident we will do well. But we will need to ensure that we stay disciplined throughout the match. We cannot afford to lose our shape or even concede. We have to keep our eye on the ball and be switched on at all times. If we manage to defend well, then we are one step away from achieving our objective. The next would be to score goals, hence I say teamwork will be key in this game, every department will have to play their roles.”

Bafana Bafana have completed their preparations in Tunis, Tunisia, and have now moved to Sfax where they will play their fixture. The venue is about 60km from the Libyan border, so South Africa will expect a partisan ground come Sunday.

Stuart Baxter’s men need only a draw to qualify for the 2019 Afcon tournament, which will be played in Egypt in June.

A draw or a win for South Africa will see them join 23 other nations in the tournament, the first time ever that 24 nations feature in the competition.