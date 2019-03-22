Sri Lanka put South Africa in to bat for Centurion T20
Sri Lanka named the same team that were beaten on a Super Over in the first of three matches in Cape Town on Tuesday, with a bowling attack based mainly on spin.
CENTURION - Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Friday.
"Conditions are different but if we can keep them to 150-160 we have a chance," said Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga.
With five of South Africa's leading players rested or on their way to the Indian Premier League, stand-in captain JP Duminy said he was excited to be leading a team "with quite a few changes and a couple of debutants".
Opening batsman Aiden Markram, who has already played in Tests and one-day internationals, was playing in his first T20 international, while wicketkeeper-batsman Sinethemba Qeshile, 20, was set for his first exposure in international cricket.
Teams
South Africa: JP Duminy (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile (wkt), Dale Steyn, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi
Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay
Umpires: Shaun George, Bongani Jele (both RSA)
TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
