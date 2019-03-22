Several schoolchildren missing in Zim after Cyclone Idai

The United Nations International Organisation for Migration says the latest death toll in Zimbabwe is 259, while 16,000 households have been displaced.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 30 schoolchildren are among the many people who are missing in the wake of Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe.

The United Nations International Organisation for Migration says the latest death toll in Zimbabwe is 259, while 16,000 households have been displaced.

Zimbabwe’s information ministry says 24 of the missing children are from a school in Ngangu, where houses were buried beneath mudslides and rockfall.

It says a teacher and two headmasters are also missing.

But a list posted on social media from another school in Chimanimani, Dzingire Primary, has cited the names of 39 children and four staff members who haven’t returned to school.

Cyclone Idai hit Zimbabwe a week ago and rescuers are still struggling to access some areas and come up with an exact number of those who've lost their lives.