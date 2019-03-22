Residents protest in Ottery, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village over housing

Over the past few days there's been protest action in parts of the province including Parkwood, Kleinmond, Ottery and Sir Lowry's Pass.

CAPE TOWN – A protest got underway at Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, while in Ottery the situation remains volatile. Over the past few days there's been protest action in parts of the province including Parkwood, Kleinmond, Ottery and Sir Lowry's Pass.

Authorities are currently on scene at two protests in Ottery and Sir Lowry’s Pass Village.

Both issues are housing related.

The City of Cape Town’s Wayne Dyason says officers removed illegal structures that were put up on land earmarked for housing.

Ward councillor for Sir Lowry's Pass Village Stuart Pringle says he is in consultation with the mayco member for housing around the issues of the community.

Meanwhile, Parkwood residents demonstrated in Prince George Drive and outside the offices of Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela demanding housing.

In this area, four people were arrested for public violence. Calm has been restored and residents are set to meet later on Friday afternoon to plan the way forward.

Meanwhile, in Kleinmond, residents have met with the municipality about housing, water and electricity issues following protest action on Wednesday.