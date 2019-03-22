Reclaim the City vows to continue housing fight until demands met
The group protested at the Rondebosch Golf Course in Cape Town on Thursday, demanding that the golf course be used for housing.
CAPE TOWN - Housing rights group Reclaim the City says that it won’t back down until their demands for decent land to build houses are met.
The group protested at the Rondebosch Golf Course on Thursday, demanding that the golf course be used for housing.
The protest was part of their Human Rights Day celebrations.
On Human Rights Day, Reclaim the City took over Rondebosch Golf Course to protest the City of Cape Town’s failure to redistribute public land for affordable housing #WhyNotThisLand #HumansRightsDay #OccupyRondebosch pic.twitter.com/qBbFB8Ab64— Reclaim the City (@ReclaimCT) March 21, 2019
Reclaim the City is not backing down just yet.
According to one of the group’s leaders Nkosikhona Swartbooi, their fight for houses will end when poor families spend less money on travelling to work.
“When we, as poor people, protest for housing the government responds by saying there’s no land to build houses. Basically, people should continue staying on the outskirts.”
The group called on the City of Cape Town to fast track its programmes to make land available.
The city has not yet responded to a request for comment.
It has, however, made several commitments to release public land for housing.
Housing is a human right! This is why on #HumanRightsDay we have occupied Rondebosch golf course. This land is owned by the city and is leased to the golf club for R1000 a yea a year! It is the size of 45 rugby fields. We say this land should be used for housing! @ReclaimCT pic.twitter.com/Q9C1i46DlX— UniteBehind (@UniteBehind) March 21, 2019
Why are you protesting for the #redistribution of #RondeboschGolfCourse on #HumanRightsDay?#WhyNotThisLand pic.twitter.com/pQm9Wd197N— Reclaim the City (@ReclaimCT) March 21, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - report
-
Some relief for South Africans as Eskom moves to stage 2 load shedding
-
WATCH LIVE: Fikile Mbalula testifies on Gupta dealings at Zondo Commission
-
Eskom hopes to keep load shedding to lower levels over the weekend
-
Mantashe: 'ANC won’t make new promises in Western Cape'
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.