Reclaim the City vows to continue housing fight until demands met

The group protested at the Rondebosch Golf Course in Cape Town on Thursday, demanding that the golf course be used for housing.

Reclaim the City supporters hold placards during a protest for land to build houses at the Rondebosch Golf Course in Cape Town on Thursday. Picture: @UniteBehind/Twitter.
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Housing rights group Reclaim the City says that it won’t back down until their demands for decent land to build houses are met.

The group protested at the Rondebosch Golf Course on Thursday, demanding that the golf course be used for housing.

The protest was part of their Human Rights Day celebrations.

Reclaim the City is not backing down just yet.

According to one of the group’s leaders Nkosikhona Swartbooi, their fight for houses will end when poor families spend less money on travelling to work.

“When we, as poor people, protest for housing the government responds by saying there’s no land to build houses. Basically, people should continue staying on the outskirts.”

The group called on the City of Cape Town to fast track its programmes to make land available.

The city has not yet responded to a request for comment.

It has, however, made several commitments to release public land for housing.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

