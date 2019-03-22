Reclaim the City vows to continue housing fight until demands met

The group protested at the Rondebosch Golf Course in Cape Town on Thursday, demanding that the golf course be used for housing.

CAPE TOWN - Housing rights group Reclaim the City says that it won’t back down until their demands for decent land to build houses are met.

The protest was part of their Human Rights Day celebrations.

On Human Rights Day, Reclaim the City took over Rondebosch Golf Course to protest the City of Cape Town’s failure to redistribute public land for affordable housing #WhyNotThisLand #HumansRightsDay #OccupyRondebosch pic.twitter.com/qBbFB8Ab64 — Reclaim the City (@ReclaimCT) March 21, 2019

Reclaim the City is not backing down just yet.

According to one of the group’s leaders Nkosikhona Swartbooi, their fight for houses will end when poor families spend less money on travelling to work.

“When we, as poor people, protest for housing the government responds by saying there’s no land to build houses. Basically, people should continue staying on the outskirts.”

The group called on the City of Cape Town to fast track its programmes to make land available.

The city has not yet responded to a request for comment.

It has, however, made several commitments to release public land for housing.

Housing is a human right! This is why on #HumanRightsDay we have occupied Rondebosch golf course. This land is owned by the city and is leased to the golf club for R1000 a yea a year! It is the size of 45 rugby fields. We say this land should be used for housing! @ReclaimCT pic.twitter.com/Q9C1i46DlX — UniteBehind (@UniteBehind) March 21, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)