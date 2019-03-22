Ramaphosa admits state capture revelations will hurt ANC at polls

On Friday, the president said on although the truth hurts, it was important to reveal what went wrong in government and the party.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged revelations around state capture will hurt the African National Congress (ANC) at the polls come 8 May.

But Ramaphosa said on Friday although the truth hurts, it was important to reveal what went wrong in government and the party.

The president electioneered on the Cape Flats on Friday morning.

As the ANC's national head of elections Fikile Mbalula testified before the state capture commission, the party president was walking the streets of Delft.

Ramaphosa told Eyewitness News the truth sometimes hurts, but it was necessary to get it all out in order to fix what was wrong.

“If we are serious about serving the people of South Africa, we must tell the truth.”

He said the ANC had humbled itself and was committed to revealing the extent of the corruption and wrongdoing.

“Wrong things were done in the past and we humble ourselves. There have been mistakes, missteps, but at the same time we are saying accountability must take its course.”

Ramaphosa said those found guilty will face the full might of the law.

ANC ATTRACTS SO-CALLED ‘COLOURED VOTE’

Ramaphosa said there were now more coloured voters interested in voting for the ANC.

The president said government had given specific attention to issues affecting coloured communities, like crime and unemployment.

He believes coloured voters have grown a bigger love for the ANC.

“We arrived and met many of the coloured community members. The outpouring love for the ANC is huge.”

Ramaphosa said concerns raised by the coloured communities were that of crime and unemployment.

“We are working day and night to increasing investment in our country so that we can create more jobs. Crime is a big issue in this area.”

On Saturday, Ramaphosa will be in the West Coast to address land and farm worker issues of mostly coloured communities.