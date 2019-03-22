Priest stabbed during mass at Canada's biggest church
The suspect was arrested at the Roman Catholic basilica shortly after the attack in front of 50 people and a television audience around 8:40 am, while priest Claude Grou was taken to hospital.
MONTREAL - A priest was stabbed during a livestreamed morning mass Friday at Canada's biggest church, Saint Joseph's Oratory in Montreal, police said.
The suspect was arrested at the Roman Catholic basilica shortly after the attack in front of 50 people and a television audience around 8:40 am, while priest Claude Grou was taken to hospital.
Police told AFP that Grou was "slightly wounded in the upper body" when, according to witnesses cited by authorities, "the suspect suddenly ran up to the priest and attacked him with a knife" while he was officiating the mass.
The suspect was due to be interrogated shortly, while the scene has been cordoned off.
Church spokeswoman Celine Barbeau said Grou, the church's rector, "was conscious when he left. We are hopeful he will pull through."
Video of the attack rebroadcast by CTV showed the assailant -- a tall man in jeans, a parka and a white baseball cap -- chase the priest around the altar and stab him.
Grou falls to the ground, but quickly gets back up and backs away as security officers surround the suspect and detain him until police arrive.
A witness, Adele Plamondon, told public broadcaster Radio-Canada the priest was about to start reading the gospel, when "this man drew a knife and ran up to stab him."
The suspect "did not shout, didn't say anything" during the assault, but appeared "very determined," Plamondon said.
Popular in World
-
Terror suspect confesses to deadly Netherlands attack - prosecutors
-
Boeing makes safety change, Indonesian airline cancels order
-
Turkey’s Erdogan says Trump position on Golan risks ‘new crisis’
-
Kiwi women don headscarves in solidarity with Muslim victims
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet
-
Anger, grief sweep Iraq's Mosul as ferry disaster toll hits 100
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.