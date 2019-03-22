Popular Topics
Police arrest two suspects in connection with Khayelitsha double murder

Members from the Western Cape organised crime investigations unit arrested two suspects at one of the taverns in the area on Wednesday.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into two killings in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Members from the Western Cape organised crime investigations unit arrested two suspects at one of the taverns in the area on Wednesday.

The victims were killed in September 2018.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Members followed up on information they received about the suspects, who were alleged to be responsible for a double-murder case. The victims were 18 and 22-years-old. The two suspects were arrested, aged 20 and 22.”

Once charged, they will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

