Our housing demands are falling on deaf ears, say protesting Parkwood residents
Desperate and frustrated, this is how Parkwood community leader Paul Phillips described how some residents feel about the lack of housing in their community.
CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials will continue to monitor Parkwood and Lavender Hill on Friday morning following violent protests.
Demonstrations over housing flared up again on Thursday.
About 100 people barricaded Prince George Drive with burning tyres.
“We started with communication and then pickets. We had memorandums handed over and now we’re protesting.”
On Wednesday, a group of residents picketed outside the offices of Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.
They claim that their demands for housing are falling on deaf ears.
Unhappy with the department’s response to their plight, disgruntled residents then took to the streets.
Phillips says some community members have been on the housing waiting list for decades.
“A year has passed and there’s absolutely no progress. The Human Settlement Department is going nowhere with this process.”
According to the MEC steps have been taken in a bid to address the issue.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
