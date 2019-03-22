Popular Topics
No load shedding for Ed Sheeran concerts, organisers promise

Big Concerts and stadium management say that all provisions have been made to ensure there's no power outages during the duration of the show.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran applauds during a press conference for the film ‘Songwriter’ presented in the ‘Berlinale special gala’ category during the 68th edition of the Berlinale film festival in Berlin on 23 February 2018. Picture: AFP
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran applauds during a press conference for the film ‘Songwriter’ presented in the ‘Berlinale special gala’ category during the 68th edition of the Berlinale film festival in Berlin on 23 February 2018. Picture: AFP
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Concertgoers can rest assured that there will be no load shedding during their experience of English singer Ed Sheeran's concert on Saturday night and Sunday at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Big Concerts and stadium management say that all provisions have been made to ensure there are no power outages during the duration of the show.

Authorities say the concert will not be running on Eskom's energy supply, but rather on its own generators.

Big Concerts CEO Justin van Wyk: "Our shows do not run of Eskom's supply, they never have. We run our own generators, enough to power a few blocks, we have house back-up power which we are required to have in terms of law so certainly as far as inside the venue is concerned, we will have electricity."

