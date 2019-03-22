Popular Topics
No imminent plans to start water cuts due to load shedding, says City of Joburg

The City said on Thursday water supply remained stable but encouraging residents to continuously use water sparingly.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg says there are no imminent plans to start water cuts due to stage 4 load shedding.

The city said on Thursday water supply remained stable but encouraging residents to continuously use water sparingly.

On Wednesday, Rand Water announced it was monitoring the situation and the network was not affected
despite some municipalities complaining that power cuts were affecting their supply.

Joburg environment and infrastructure MMC Nico de Jager said residents had nothing to worry about yet.

“It is only when we go beyond stage 4, 5 or 6 that it will become difficult for us to control the water reservoirs from City Power by Rand Water.”

