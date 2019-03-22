Mozambicans rebuild after Cyclone Idai

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
Go

Mozambicans rebuild after Cyclone Idai

Universities and schools were closed, and the only hospital in the city was in desperate need of repairs.

FILE: People collect metal sheets from a damaged supermarket to re-build their destroyed houses following the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, on 21 March 2019. Aid workers raced against time to help survivors and meet spiralling humanitarian needs in three southern African countries battered by the region's worst storm in years. Picture: AFP
FILE: People collect metal sheets from a damaged supermarket to re-build their destroyed houses following the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, on 21 March 2019. Aid workers raced against time to help survivors and meet spiralling humanitarian needs in three southern African countries battered by the region's worst storm in years. Picture: AFP
Ahmed Kajee one hour ago

BEIRA, Mozambique - While rescue efforts continued in Beira on Friday, the people of Mozambique were trying to save and rebuild what they could after Cyclone Idai hit the country last week.

Many buildings were severely damaged.

Universities and schools were closed, and the only hospital in the city was in desperate need of repairs.

All operations at the central hospital in Beira had come to a halt after severe damage to the roof. Surgical theatres, recovery rooms and wards were flooded during the cyclone, with sunshine from the broken rooftop being the only source of light in the building.

Only emergency procedures were being done at the moment, due to a lack of staff and equipment.

The director of the hospital, Nelson Mucopo, said they were only taking trauma patients at the moment.

"Some of the units are closed and now we can’t see the outpatients because we have no condition."

Meanwhile, the operations centre set up in the airport was buzzing as helicopters were leaving for the worst affected areas, which can only be reached by air.

Doctors were working tirelessly at the central hospital of Beira with only the trauma unit functioning. Doctors said they had lost track of the number of hours they had worked at the hospital since the severe weather.

“We are directly involved [and] we live here. I just went home to take a bath and came again here,” Mucopo said.

One person has died at the hospital so far.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA