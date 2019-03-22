Mbalula: State capture could have been avoided if they listened to me
Fikile Mbalula explained how he made an impassioned plea to the ANC national executive committee in August 2011, telling the 80-member committee that unless the influence exerted on the state by the Gupta family was addressed, the party would find itself in a crisis.
JOHANNESBURG - Had the African National Congress (ANC) acted on claims of state capture as early as 2010, events that unfolded, including the Gupta Waterkloof landing scandal, could have been prevented.
This is according to ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula who testified before the Zondo Commission on Friday.
WATCH: Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay Gupta
Mbalula explained how he made an impassioned plea to the ANC national executive committee in August 2011, telling the 80-member committee that unless the influence exerted on the state by the Gupta family was addressed, the party would find itself in a crisis.
Mbalula said when he told the NEC about his 2010 encounter with Ajay Gupta who congratulated him for being appointed as sports minister before then President Jacob Zuma had formally appointed him, not a single person seconded him.
The NEC, which is also the highest decision-making structure in the ANC, turned a blind eye to the allegations levelled against the Guptas, the state capture inquiry heard.
It was only years later when the crisis over state capture deepened collapsing state-owned institutions that the NEC addressed the issue, but they were not decisive enough, as Mbalula explained.
Mbalula was invited to testify at the commission following earlier testimonies by former ministers Trevor Manuel and Siphiwe Nyanda who related what he told the NEC in 2011.
Both men were part of the 2011 NEC meeting.
Mbalula implied that those who failed to speak up about the Gupta problem when it first surfaced could have been silenced by fear of reprisal.
The commission will reconvene on Monday.
Popular in Local
-
'Keep calm': Load shedding higher than stage 2 not likely, says Eskom
-
Mbalula: No ANC NEC members backed me when I raised Gupta issue in meeting
-
Some relief for South Africans as Eskom moves to stage 2 load shedding
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load shedding
-
'I was not appointed by the Guptas': Mbalula admits inconsistencies at inquiry
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.