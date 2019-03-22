Mbalula confirms Trevor Manuel's testimony about Gupta congratulatory call

The ANC's head of elections and former Cabinet member is in the hot seat at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that he received a congratulatory phone call from one of the Guptas before he'd been informed he'd been promoted to Cabinet.

He's told the commission that he raised the phone call in an ANC NEC meeting and warned that if the issue was not dealt with, it would lead to trouble for the party.

Responding to former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel's earlier testimony he said that it was correct in all aspects but one - that being that it was Ajay Gupta that phoned him and not his brother Atul.

Mbalula added that the ANC has been grappling with sins of incumbency, including corruption and patronage since 1996.

Asked to explain what his views are about how the capture of the state manifested, the former Police Minister said that it is politically incorrect that state resources were being looted and redirected to individuals because of their proximity to those in power.

"From 1996 to date, we have been grappling with patronage and [trying] to deal with this, including its effects."

