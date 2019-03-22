Mantashe: 'ANC won’t make new promises in Western Cape'

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was in Gugulethu on Thursday to drum up support for the party in preparation for the May general elections.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson says that the party is not going to make new promises to people in the Western Cape.

Responding to issues raised by community members in Gugulethu #VoteANC #GrowSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/C4xwnc03V1 — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) March 21, 2019

No new promises. Those were the words from Mantashe.

“We’re not making new promises. We want to continue with the promises made before 2009.”

Mantashe says the ANC’s programmes in the province were halted when it lost power in 2009.

“Here [Western Cape], there’s a project called ‘Hostel to Home’, which was stopped in 2009.”

The ANC has been sitting in the opposition benches in the Western Cape for the last ten years.

The party has struggled with internal battles since then.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)