Malema: Sharpeville residents only see ANC on Human Rights Day

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has criticised the African National Congress (ANC) for only attending commemorations in Sharpeville during Human Rights Day and not assisting residents by providing basic services in the area.

Malema said that the public holiday is an opportunity for the country to celebrate the real heroes of South Africa who fought for democracy and freedom.

He made the remarks on Thursday at the party's commemoration rally near the Dlomo Dam in Sharpeville.

Julius Malema said that it was the founder of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and the man who led thousands in 1960 to burn their pass books, Robert Sobukwe, who should have been the president of the country.

He said that it was only the PAC that led the battle against apartheid from the front.

Malema said that the real history of Sharpeville has not been told.

He said that he sympathises with the people of Sharpeville who only see the ruling party during this time and not when they need help.

