Malema: Sharpeville residents only see ANC on Human Rights Day
EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised the ANC for only attending commemorations in Sharpeville during Human Rights Day and not assisting residents by providing basic services in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has criticised the African National Congress (ANC) for only attending commemorations in Sharpeville during Human Rights Day and not assisting residents by providing basic services in the area.
Malema said that the public holiday is an opportunity for the country to celebrate the real heroes of South Africa who fought for democracy and freedom.
He made the remarks on Thursday at the party's commemoration rally near the Dlomo Dam in Sharpeville.
Julius Malema said that it was the founder of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and the man who led thousands in 1960 to burn their pass books, Robert Sobukwe, who should have been the president of the country.
He said that it was only the PAC that led the battle against apartheid from the front.
Malema said that the real history of Sharpeville has not been told.
He said that he sympathises with the people of Sharpeville who only see the ruling party during this time and not when they need help.
WATCH: What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights Day
More in Politics
-
All the campaign promises made by Julius Malema on Human Rights Day
-
Death penalty, subsidised public transport: Here's what the IFP manifesto says
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights Day
-
Mantashe: WC voters must vote for ANC in numbers
-
Human Rights Day: EFF says manifesto 'most radical for economic emancipation'
-
SA will overcome load shedding like apartheid, says Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.