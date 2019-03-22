Popular Topics
Uhuru Kenyatta’s social media platforms hacked

This is the second time in a year there’s been suspicious activity on the social media of the Kenyan leader who is the most followed head of government in Africa.

FILE: Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks during the FIFA World Cup Trophy World Tour at the State House in Nairobi on 26 February 2018. Picture: AFP
42 minutes ago

PRETORIA - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s social media platforms have been suspended following unauthorised access.

This is the second time in a year there’s been suspicious activity on the social media of the Kenyan leader who is the most followed head of government in Africa.

Chief of staff Nzioka Waita said there was unauthorised access to the Twitter and Facebook accounts. These were taken down to allow the necessary remedial action to be taken.

Waita said Kenyatta’s action against corruption was evidently making an impact, although he did not elaborate.

Last year, sharp-eyed surfers discovered Kenyatta had unfriended his Deputy President William Ruto.

The Presidency in Nairobi put this down to an error.

