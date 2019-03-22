Uhuru Kenyatta’s social media platforms hacked

-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: State capture could have been avoided if they listened to meLocal
-
Eskom sabotage probe under way, Ramaphosa tells frustrated CT residentsLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Court didn't show William Beale any mercy, says lawyer in appealLocal
-
Boeing makes safety change, Indonesian airline cancels orderWorld
Popular Topics
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: State capture could have been avoided if they listened to meLocal
-
Eskom sabotage probe under way, Ramaphosa tells frustrated CT residentsLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Court didn't show William Beale any mercy, says lawyer in appealLocal
-
'I was not appointed by the Guptas': Mbalula admits inconsistencies at inquiryPolitics
Popular Topics
-
'I was not appointed by the Guptas': Mbalula admits inconsistencies at inquiryPolitics
-
'Keep calm': Load shedding higher than stage 2 not likely, says EskomLocal
-
In case of emergency, Mbete can call back MPsPolitics
-
Despite anger, supporter says he’ll still vote ANC as Ramaphosa visits DelftPolitics
-
Mbalula: No ANC NEC members backed me when I raised Gupta issue in meetingPolitics
-
IFP's Buthelezi wants debate on death penalty as means to deter violent crimePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
Rand flat after post Fed rallyBusiness
-
Eskom hopes to keep load shedding to lower levels over the weekendBusiness
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - reportPolitics
-
Joburg small businesses scrambling to stay afloat as load shedding takes tollBusiness
-
Some relief for South Africans as Eskom moves to stage 2 load sheddingBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Global box office revenue hits $96.8bn record high in 2018 - reportLifestyle
-
Back to the future: cassettes launch comeback tourLifestyle
-
‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke opens up about surviving brain aneurysmsLifestyle
-
No load shedding for Ed Sheeran concerts, organisers promiseLifestyle
-
Royal but regular: Will Harry & Meghan seek ‘normality’ for their baby?Lifestyle
-
Michael Jackson's bodyguard defends King of PopLifestyle
-
Kylie Jenner gives up on Jordyn Woods friendshipLifestyle
-
This is what happens when Eskom isn’t invited to a partyLifestyle
-
What happiness can teach us about how we measure human developmentLifestyle
-
Blues bury jinx as Super Rugby marks mosque attacksSport
-
Stormers' Eben Etzebeth ruled out of Hurricanes clashSport
-
Liverpool as champions the stuff of nightmares for RooneySport
-
UN’s Human Rights Council backs Caster SemenyaSport
-
Axe falls on Japan's Sunwolves, months before World CupSport
-
Sports court delays Semenya verdict until AprilSport
Popular Topics
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during electionsLocal
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to knowPolitics
-
Political parties trade barbs at IEC pledge signingPolitics
-
SA swimmers bag 5 gold medals at Special OlympicsSport
-
Motsoeneng wants Zuma to join the ACMLocal
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
Uhuru Kenyatta’s social media platforms hacked
This is the second time in a year there’s been suspicious activity on the social media of the Kenyan leader who is the most followed head of government in Africa.
PRETORIA - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s social media platforms have been suspended following unauthorised access.
This is the second time in a year there’s been suspicious activity on the social media of the Kenyan leader who is the most followed head of government in Africa.
Chief of staff Nzioka Waita said there was unauthorised access to the Twitter and Facebook accounts. These were taken down to allow the necessary remedial action to be taken.
Waita said Kenyatta’s action against corruption was evidently making an impact, although he did not elaborate.
Last year, sharp-eyed surfers discovered Kenyatta had unfriended his Deputy President William Ruto.
The Presidency in Nairobi put this down to an error.
Popular in Africa
-
Frustration mounts in Mozambique's Beira over food, water after cyclone3 hours ago
-
Cyclone Idai by numbers2 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa declares 2 days of mourning for Cyclone Idai victims6 hours ago
-
Zim journo who ‘carried weapon’ to Mnangagwa meeting due in court2 hours ago
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa16 days ago
-
Cyclone Idai: How you can help the survivors4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.