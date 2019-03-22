Uhuru Kenyatta’s social media platforms hacked

This is the second time in a year there’s been suspicious activity on the social media of the Kenyan leader who is the most followed head of government in Africa.

PRETORIA - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s social media platforms have been suspended following unauthorised access.

Chief of staff Nzioka Waita said there was unauthorised access to the Twitter and Facebook accounts. These were taken down to allow the necessary remedial action to be taken.

Waita said Kenyatta’s action against corruption was evidently making an impact, although he did not elaborate.

Last year, sharp-eyed surfers discovered Kenyatta had unfriended his Deputy President William Ruto.

The Presidency in Nairobi put this down to an error.