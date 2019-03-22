'Keep calm': Load shedding higher than stage 2 not likely, says Eskom
This after a week of frequent and prolonged rolling blackouts under stage 4 load shedding.
CAPE TOWN – Eskom’s top management says it’s unlikely they will implement anything higher than stage 2 load shedding this weekend.
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the 25th commemoration of Human Rights Day in Sharpeville that the latest power crisis would pass.
“We will overcome and we will get over this,” he said.
While load shedding was far from over, Eskom chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer said the utility was able to ease the load shedding schedule a little.
“We are very pleased load shedding has been reduced to stage 2.”
WATCH: Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load shedding
The nation hit panic stations last week when Cyclone Idai downed power lines from Mozambique's Cahora Bassa project, depriving the grid of vital electricity. Numerous faults in parts of the older coal-fired power stations meant Eskom couldn’t match the demand.
An updated graphic showing the situation in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi after flooding this week, including details on road conditions. Picture: AFP.
Eskom had to scramble to procure as much diesel as possible to fuel emergency generators.
Oberholzer said the Cahora Bassa feed had been partially restored and the worst of the maintenance issues were fixed. And the diesel shipment that was so desperately needed was making its way to generators.
Listen: Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SA
