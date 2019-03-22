Justice has been served, say Vereeniging taxi drivers after court ruling

At least 36 drivers were arrested for public violence in the area on Wednesday for taking part in a violent strike.

JOHANNESBURG - Taxi drivers in Vereeniging say they feel vindicated by a court decision to withdraw charges against them.

Taxi operators clashed with the police. They voiced their anger over delays at a new taxi rank. The rank was commissioned in 2013 and was scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

Taxi drivers say the outcome of the court proceedings show that their arrest was not justified.

The drivers insist that their protest was peaceful.

Santaco's Midday Mali said: “They were arrested and did nothing. It has now been removed from the role and justice has been served.”

Drivers want to know why the taxi rank, which cost millions of rand to build so far, hasn't been completed.

They said they cannot continue using the old rank because it's not safe their commuters, especially at night.