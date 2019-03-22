Joburg's Mayor Mashaba has no faith that Eskom has power crisis under control
The City of Joburg says that it is finalising plans to ensure that residents are not caught off guard if the worst-case scenario happens.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that he is worried that the lack of planning from Eskom and government regarding the current levels of load shedding will lead to a national blackout.
The city says that it is finalising plans to ensure that residents are not caught off guard if the worst-case scenario happens.
As South Africans try to cope with stage four load shedding, the mayor's office says it has no faith that Eskom has the situation under control.
The mayor's spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says they're preparing for the worst.
"To ensure that there are minimal disruptions to services as a result of the rolling blackouts."
Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department has also intensified policing due to opportunistic criminals taking advantage of the rolling blackouts.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar: "We have a unit consisting of 17 officers monitoring all of the hot spots and we are also working closely with the security of all the banks and the businesses."
The city says it will announce it's contingency plans next week.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - report
-
Some relief for South Africans as Eskom moves to stage 2 load shedding
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Mantashe: 'ANC won’t make new promises in Western Cape'
-
Gauteng ANC: Motorists won't be blacklisted over e-toll debt
-
This is what happens when Eskom isn’t invited to a party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.