Joburg's Mayor Mashaba has no faith that Eskom has power crisis under control

The City of Joburg says that it is finalising plans to ensure that residents are not caught off guard if the worst-case scenario happens.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that he is worried that the lack of planning from Eskom and government regarding the current levels of load shedding will lead to a national blackout.

As South Africans try to cope with stage four load shedding, the mayor's office says it has no faith that Eskom has the situation under control.

The mayor's spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says they're preparing for the worst.

"To ensure that there are minimal disruptions to services as a result of the rolling blackouts."

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department has also intensified policing due to opportunistic criminals taking advantage of the rolling blackouts.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar: "We have a unit consisting of 17 officers monitoring all of the hot spots and we are also working closely with the security of all the banks and the businesses."

The city says it will announce it's contingency plans next week.