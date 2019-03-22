IFP's Buthelezi wants debate on death penalty as means to deter violent crime
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi says this didn’t necessarily mean the IFP is in favour of capital punishment.
JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has presented his party’s plan for Gauteng at a provincial manifesto launch in Soweto.
A public transport subsidy for jobseekers, a scrapping of the e-toll system and a call to open a debate around the reintroduction of the death penalty were all on the agenda.
Animated groups of IFP supporters danced and waved knobkieries as they left the party’s manifesto launch and 44th birthday celebrations at the Zola Sports Complex in Soweto.
It was a long day for them, and Buthelezi delivered a host of election promises ranging from improved public transport options, ways to grow the economy and crime-fighting.
In a move that could attract fresh controversy, Buthelezi says there should be a debate around the death penalty as a way to deter violent crime.
He says this didn’t necessarily mean the IFP is in favour of capital punishment.
Young supporters of the party say they think the 90-year-old leader is doing a good job because he is wise.
Buthelezi promised to retire in 2017, but because of infighting in the party deferred it until after the 8 May elections.
At the Zola Sports Complex in Soweto for Gauteng manifesto launch. A few hundred people have gathered. It’s also the party’s 44th birthday. IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi expected to arrive soon. (Like he was waiting for journos to arrive late-on-time first). #Elections2019 pic.twitter.com/P4MIDjxwAj— carien du plessis (@carienduplessis) March 21, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
