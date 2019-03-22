'I was not appointed by the Guptas': Mbalula admits inconsistencies at inquiry
The former sports minister on Friday was taken to task over what appeared to be conflicting statements in his evidence to the commission.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) head of elections Fikile Mbalula has admitted to inconsistencies about statements he made to the Public Protector and the state capture commission in relation to his contact with the Guptas.
Mbalula said he was not clear with the Public Protector about being congratulated in advance by Ajay Gupta before then President Jacob Zuma offered him the ministerial post.
“We were dealing with a matter that relates to who contacted who and who appointed you. Is it the Guptas or the president? And then I stuck with that in terms of explaining that it is the president. There appears to be inconsistencies in me not elaborating further what I said in the ANC national executive committee.”
He added: I was not appointed by the Guptas. I was appointed by the president. The question there was whether or not I was appointed by the Guptas. The Public Protector asked me and I explained I was not appointed by the Guptas."
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela interviewed a number of politicians on whether they had been offered positions by the Gupta family as part of the state of capture report that she released in 2016.
The report instructed Zuma to institute a commission of inquiry into state capture.
WATCH: Fikile Mbalula testifies on Gupta dealings at Zondo Commission
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
