Humanitarian disaster in Mozambique is immense, says Red Cross

BEIRA – The Red Cross has described the humanitarian disaster in Mozambique as immense after the nation was hit hard by Cyclone Idai.

The cyclone killed more than 200 people in Mozambique alone, while 15,000 people were still unaccounted for across Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

It was a rainy day in Beira on Friday as rescue operations continued. The Beira central hospital was helping all seriously injured patients.

Many patients were seated outside as they waited for medical care. Some had visible wounds and bandages.

Buckets were placed around the facility to catch water from the leaking roof. The surgery wing of the hospital has been closed as the roof had collapsed.

The director of the hospital Nelson Mucopo said the first thing they need is for the operating floors to be repaired.

“We would like to continue to operate our patents, because we have stopped and we have many patients here who are waiting for surgery.”

South African relief organisation Gift of the Givers has been in contact with the hospital and will be helping them with the repairs.