Humanitarian disaster in Mozambique is immense, says Red Cross
The cyclone killed more than 200 people in Mozambique alone, while 15,000 people were still unaccounted for across Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.
BEIRA – The Red Cross has described the humanitarian disaster in Mozambique as immense after the nation was hit hard by Cyclone Idai.
The cyclone killed more than 200 people in Mozambique alone, while 15,000 people were still unaccounted for across Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.
It was a rainy day in Beira on Friday as rescue operations continued. The Beira central hospital was helping all seriously injured patients.
Many patients were seated outside as they waited for medical care. Some had visible wounds and bandages.
Buckets were placed around the facility to catch water from the leaking roof. The surgery wing of the hospital has been closed as the roof had collapsed.
The director of the hospital Nelson Mucopo said the first thing they need is for the operating floors to be repaired.
“We would like to continue to operate our patents, because we have stopped and we have many patients here who are waiting for surgery.”
South African relief organisation Gift of the Givers has been in contact with the hospital and will be helping them with the repairs.
Popular in Africa
-
Frustration mounts in Mozambique's Beira over food, water after cyclone
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for help
-
Several schoolchildren missing in Zim after Cyclone Idai
-
Cyclone Idai by numbers
-
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa declares 2 days of mourning for Cyclone Idai victims
-
Zim journo who ‘carried weapon’ to Mnangagwa meeting due in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.