Here are the provinces with highest number of registered voters

According to the IEC, 26.5 million voters were eligible to cast their votes at the polls on 8 May.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says since the inception of the national and provincial elections, the voters' roll has shown a steady growth of over 47%.

According to the IEC, 26.5 million voters were eligible to cast their votes at the polls on 8 May.

The provinces with the highest number of registered voters are Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, there are 3.2 million registered voters.

The IEC's Courtney Sampson said: “It is our maturing democracy that is getting people to take a deeper interest in the affairs of the country and the running of the country. It’s also possible that it could simply just be many more people in South Africa.”