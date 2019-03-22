Gauteng police launch manhunt for suspects behind cop’s murder

Police on Thursday said they had launched a manhunt after the fatal shooting of the officer who was off duty on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has urged police to use all the resources available to them to ensure the suspects responsible for the murder of a police officer are arrested.

It’s understood the wife and daughter of the officer were victims of a robbery inside a store when the store owner activated the security alarm.

The daughter managed to escape and ran out to her father who had parked his vehicle outside the entrance.



Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said: “In response to the alarm and the daughter’s cries, the deceased allegedly ran into the store and was then shot dead from behind by the suspect. The warrant officer, whose identity cannot be disclosed publicly at this stage, was certified dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.”