Gauteng ANC: Motorists won't be blacklisted over e-toll debt

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says that it is still waiting for a solution to e-tolls from the national government and has condemned the Electronic Toll Collection Company applying for default judgments against motorists with unpaid toll debts.

It emerged last week that ETC was summonsing motorists who had debts to pay and applying for default judgments against those who did not settle their debt.

The Credit Bureau Association has since confirmed that default judgments for toll fees will not result in a consumer being blacklisted.

The ANC in Gauteng says that there is no reason for motorists to panic because they won't be blacklisted if a default judgment is awarded against them for not settling their e-toll debt.

But the party’s provincial structure is waiting for its national structure - through government - to finally settle the question on e-tolls.

The party says that it is widely accepted that the scheme is not viable because it adds to an already high cost of living for commuters and it resolved at its provincial conference that e-tolls should be done away with.

Outa says that it will assist motorists who have received summonses as it waits for a court date to challenge the lawfulness of the system.