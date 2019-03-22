Mbalula is expected to either confirm or dismiss Trevor Manuel's recollection of events that led to him being appointed Sports Minister by then-president Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC head of elections and former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is appearing before the Zondo commission of inquiry on Friday.

Mbalula's name has come up in evidence heard from former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel about his contact and alleged dealings with the Gupta family.

Manuel testified earlier this year that Mbalula told him during a NEC meeting that he learned of his 2010 promotion as Sports Minister at the Gupta's home in Saxonwold.

Mbalula is expected to either confirm or dismiss Manuel's recollection of events that led to him being appointed Sports Minister by then-president Jacob Zuma.

Manuel testified at the state capture commission of inquiry that Mbalula was emotional when he revealed his meeting with one of the Gupta brothers.

In the meeting held at Saxonwold, the Guptas allegedly informed Mbalula he would become Sports Minister even before President Jacob Zuma made the announcement.

But this has been refuted by the Guptas, claiming that they summoned Mbalula to Saxonwold to congratulate him on his appointment after the news had been leaked to the media.

Mbalula has insisted that he has nothing to hide and will tell the truth when he testifies.

WATCH: Fikile Mbalula testifies on Gupta dealings at Zondo Commission