Eskom sabotage probe under way, Ramaphosa tells frustrated CT residents

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said allegations that sabotage by some Eskom employees led to the latest round offload shedding were under investigation.

Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail in Delft, Cape Town, where he addressed residents' frustration of load shedding.

The president also said stabilising the power grid remained an imperative for government.

“We are addressing the Eskom issue, suggestions of sabotage have been made and investigations are underway, but at the same time we’ve got to stabilise the grid,” he said.

Ramaphosa said officials were still working on getting a second power line from the Cahora Bassa in Mozambique restored.

Eskom announced on Friday it had successfully completed maintenance on a series of boiler tubes and the partial restoration of power supply from Mozambique.

The restored powerline meant Eskom was back to stage two load shedding.

“They were able to revive and restore the power line from Cahora Bassa. We will have an additional 900 megawatts, at the same time they are still trying to bring up the other one.”

