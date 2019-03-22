Eskom hopes to keep load shedding to lower levels over the weekend
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says they’ve been able to restore a large amount of power into the grid.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is hoping to keep load shedding to lower levels over the coming weekend.
On Friday morning the power utility announced that stage 2 load shedding will kick in at 9am after a week of prolonged rolling power cuts under the stage 4 schedule.
“More than 800MW is now back. One of the lines is also back, the other one will take weeks to fix.”
Two years is the approximate timeframe that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has given in which Eskom’s generation capacity must be stabilised.
Gordhan, however, doesn’t believe that power outages will be intensified beyond stage four.
Gordhan and Eskom said that these inherited problems, combined with a lack of maintenance of power stations, were contributing significantly to the load shedding crisis.
Friday, 22 March 2019: Eskom is currently implementing Stage 1 rotational loadshedding. Stage 2 will be implemented from 09h00— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 22, 2019
and will continue until 23h00 today. This is due to a shortage of capacity
We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience @TrafficSA @IOL @ewnreporter
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
