Despite anger, supporter says he’ll still vote ANC as Ramaphosa visits Delft
The ANC rolled out the big guns as they electioneered in the DA stronghold of Delft, looking to use President Ramaphosa’s charisma to change voters’ minds.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has spent Friday morning canvassing voters in the Democratic Alliance (DA) stronghold of Delft outside Cape Town.
He’s been walking the streets listening to the concerns of residents.
The African National Congress (ANC) rolled out the big guns as they electioneered in the DA stronghold of Delft, looking to use President Ramaphosa’s charisma to change voters’ minds.
Residents were delighted to see the president walking the streets.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Delft, Cape Town. JF pic.twitter.com/bHBL2VEed7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2019
Before he visited the homes of several elderly residents, Ramaphosa spoke to hundreds of supporters who were waiting on him.
“Let’s go and vote for the party that’s going to put things right. We’ve been working for the past 25 years, and during those years we’ve done quite a lot of work.”
But not everyone is impressed by the president.
Resident Sicelo Lusiti says he’s an ANC supporter but he’s angry, adding that the government has deserted the poor.
“I’m an ANC supporter.”
But when asked whether his anger will change his vote, he told Eyewitness News his only true home is the ANC.
Delft residents await the arrival of the ANC President Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa for the door-to-door campaign trail in Cape Town #GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/AbMT4KXaqU— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) March 22, 2019
ANC President Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa continues door-to-door campaign trail in Delft Cape Town #GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/l3eIodNXbr— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) March 22, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Mbalula: No ANC NEC members backed me when I raised Gupta issue in meeting
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - report
-
Mantashe: 'ANC won’t make new promises in Western Cape'
-
Gauteng ANC: Motorists won't be blacklisted over e-toll debt
-
'We don't accept white people' - BLF registers for May elections
-
SA will overcome load shedding like apartheid, says Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.