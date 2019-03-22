Despite anger, supporter says he’ll still vote ANC as Ramaphosa visits Delft

The ANC rolled out the big guns as they electioneered in the DA stronghold of Delft, looking to use President Ramaphosa’s charisma to change voters’ minds.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has spent Friday morning canvassing voters in the Democratic Alliance (DA) stronghold of Delft outside Cape Town.

He’s been walking the streets listening to the concerns of residents.

Residents were delighted to see the president walking the streets.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Delft, Cape Town. JF pic.twitter.com/bHBL2VEed7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2019

Before he visited the homes of several elderly residents, Ramaphosa spoke to hundreds of supporters who were waiting on him.

“Let’s go and vote for the party that’s going to put things right. We’ve been working for the past 25 years, and during those years we’ve done quite a lot of work.”

But not everyone is impressed by the president.

Resident Sicelo Lusiti says he’s an ANC supporter but he’s angry, adding that the government has deserted the poor.

“I’m an ANC supporter.”

But when asked whether his anger will change his vote, he told Eyewitness News his only true home is the ANC.

Delft residents await the arrival of the ANC President Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa for the door-to-door campaign trail in Cape Town #GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/AbMT4KXaqU — #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) March 22, 2019

