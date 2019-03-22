Popular Topics
Despite anger, supporter says he’ll still vote ANC as Ramaphosa visits Delft

The ANC rolled out the big guns as they electioneered in the DA stronghold of Delft, looking to use President Ramaphosa’s charisma to change voters’ minds.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to one of the ruling party’s supporters who came out in their numbers to see the president as he campaigns for votes in Delft, Cape Town, ahead of May 2019 elections. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to one of the ruling party’s supporters who came out in their numbers to see the president as he campaigns for votes in Delft, Cape Town, ahead of May 2019 elections. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has spent Friday morning canvassing voters in the Democratic Alliance (DA) stronghold of Delft outside Cape Town.

He’s been walking the streets listening to the concerns of residents.

The African National Congress (ANC) rolled out the big guns as they electioneered in the DA stronghold of Delft, looking to use President Ramaphosa’s charisma to change voters’ minds.

Residents were delighted to see the president walking the streets.

Before he visited the homes of several elderly residents, Ramaphosa spoke to hundreds of supporters who were waiting on him.

“Let’s go and vote for the party that’s going to put things right. We’ve been working for the past 25 years, and during those years we’ve done quite a lot of work.”

But not everyone is impressed by the president.

Resident Sicelo Lusiti says he’s an ANC supporter but he’s angry, adding that the government has deserted the poor.

“I’m an ANC supporter.”

But when asked whether his anger will change his vote, he told Eyewitness News his only true home is the ANC.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

