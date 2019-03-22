Cyclone Idai: How you can help the survivors
JOHANNESBURG - As those affected by the effects of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and parts of Malawi continue to reel from the aftermath and deal with the devastation left in its wake, many have stepped up to help in various ways.
Officials in Mozambique say at least 15,000 people have been displaced and more than 200 confirmed dead, while around 139 people had died in Zimbabwe at the latest count.
A number of rescue efforts are ongoing in the two countries with supplies such as fresh water, food, matches, candles and clothing among some of the most needed items.
Members of the public in the affected countries, as well as their surrounds, have been called upon to lend a helping hand through donations.
Here are a few ways you can help:
GIFT OF THE GIVERS
NGO Gift of the Givers is already in all three countries offering relief assistance. You can make an item or financial donations using their bank account:
Account name:
Gift of the Givers
Bank: Standard Bank
Account Number: 052137228
Branch Code 057525
Reference: Floods
Or you can donate online using their contribution portal.
You can also drop off items at their branches in Johannesburg and Durban.
ZIMBABWE CONSULATE
The Zimbabwean Consulate in South Africa says it's open to any kind of donations to be dropped off at their offices in Bedforview at this address:
13A Boeing Road West
Bedfordview, Gauteng
The office's contact number is 011 615 5879.
HADITHI YA AFRICA
Live and social events movement Hadithi Ya Africa has set up a number of collection points for a number of items including food, clothing and hygiene products to be collected and sent to Beira, Mozambique.
#PrayForMozambique#PrayForZimbabwe— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 22, 2019
It is in times like these that we have come together & show our humanity!
Details below on how to donate & make a difference 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WEOTe8ZdZS
