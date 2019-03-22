Court didn't show William Beale any mercy, says lawyer in appeal

William Beale is appealing a 15-year sentence handed to him by the Thembalethu Regional Court in George in November 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Judgement has been reserved in an appeal brought by Plettenberg Bay paedophile William Beale in the Western Cape High Court.

Beale is appealing a 15-year sentence handed to him by the Thembalethu Regional Court in George in November 2017.

The computer engineer was convicted on more than 18,000 charges related to the possession of child porn.

His counsel Paul van der Berg submitted, in handing down sentence in court, the magistrate did not show any mercy and the period of imprisonment imposed was likened to revenge.

He told the court Beale’s sentence was strikingly disproportionate when compared with cases of the same nature.

State advocate Evadne Kortje disagreed and argued the sentence was not disproportionate because in addition to pictures, Beale also had a vast amount of videos in his collection depicting child rapes and the exposure of children’s private parts. Some images depicted infants and toddlers being abused.

Kortje said Beale was not a random internet user who stumbled upon images of child pornography but belonged to a network of people who found such acts intriguing.

Beale was arrested in January 2015, as part of a crackdown on an international child porn syndicate by Belgian and South African police.