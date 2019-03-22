Popular Topics
City Power waiting on Eskom clearance to reopen Allandale substation

Eskom technicians and engineers were able to return electricity for some time but an oil leak forced them to close it down once again.

The damage to the Allandale substation in Johannesburg after fire. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter
The damage to the Allandale substation in Johannesburg after fire. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says it cannot say when it will be able to reopen the Allandale substation and restore supply to residents in the Midrand area.

This comes after the substation was shut down on Thursday after a fire broke out resulting in both planned and unplanned outages.

Eskom technicians and engineers were able to return electricity for some time but an oil leak forced them to close it down once again.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena: "This will continue until we are clear Eskom declares that it is safe, we will have no power coming through our systems."

