Celebrations as case against Vereeniging taxi drivers provisionally withdrawn
The drivers went on strike on Wednesday, blockading roads and burning tyres over the unfinished taxi rank in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against 36 taxi drivers in Vereeniging arrested for public violence have been provisionally withdrawn, pending an investigation.
Santaco says the construction of the rank was commissioned in 2013 and was scheduled to be completed in 18 months.
A group of taxi drivers gathered outside the Vereeniging Magistrates Court burst into celebration after learning that the case against 36 drivers had been withdrawn.
Santaco’s provincial public relations officer Midday Mali says he is pleased that their members have been cleared of a crime they did not commit.
The taxi association says the makeshift rank that they are currently using poses risks to the safety of commuters.
They say commuters are being robbed, raped and getting killed at the taxi rank, due to the lack of lights and security.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
