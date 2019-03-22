Boko Haram fighters kill 23 Chadian soldiers - security sources

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
Go

Boko Haram fighters kill 23 Chadian soldiers - security sources

The raid occurred in the town of Dangdala, near the banks of Lake Chad, the sources said.

A Boko Haram flag flutters from an abandoned command post in Chad. Picture: AFP
A Boko Haram flag flutters from an abandoned command post in Chad. Picture: AFP
47 minutes ago

N’DJAMENA - Boko Haram militants killed at least 23 Chadian soldiers overnight, two Chadian security sources said on Friday, in what appeared to be the deadliest ever such attack inside Chad by the Islamist militants.

The raid occurred in the town of Dangdala, near the banks of Lake Chad, the sources said. One of them added that the assailants were believed to have crossed the border from neighbouring Niger.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA