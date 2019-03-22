At least 60 killed in Ghana bus collision - police

Police commander Joseph Antwi Gyawu said the crash happened at about 2:00am in the Bono East region.

ACCRA - At least 60 people were killed on Friday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Ghana, police said on Friday.

Police commander Joseph Antwi Gyawu said the crash happened at about 2:00am in the Bono East region. "At least 60 people have been confirmed dead," he said.