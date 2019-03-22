Another ANC mayor has been arrested for murder

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the law should be allowed to take its course.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it's staggered and disappointed about the arrest of Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

The mayor has been arrested on a charge of murder.

Mahlaba is set to appear at the Newcastle Magistrates Court next week.

“We want to remind everyone while there’s progress with murder cases in the province, you have a right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Mahlaba is the third mayor to be arrested in the province on murder charges.

