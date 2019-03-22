Popular Topics
Another ANC mayor has been arrested for murder

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the law should be allowed to take its course.

Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba. Picture: Newcastle Municipality/Facebook.
Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba. Picture: Newcastle Municipality/Facebook.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it's staggered and disappointed about the arrest of Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

The mayor has been arrested on a charge of murder.

Mahlaba is set to appear at the Newcastle Magistrates Court next week.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the law should be allowed to take its course.

“We want to remind everyone while there’s progress with murder cases in the province, you have a right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Mahlaba is the third mayor to be arrested in the province on murder charges.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

