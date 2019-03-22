-
7 men due in CT courts for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition
Police in Cape Town have been maintaining a visible presence in Observatory following a spike in robberies.
CAPE TOWN - Seven men are expected to appear in court on Friday morning following their arrest for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
They were nabbed in a stop and search in Observatory on Thursday.
Police have been maintaining a visible presence in the area following a spike in robberies.
South African Police Service (SAPS) officers also made an arrest on similar charges in Langa, apprehending a shop owner for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
"Langa police responded to information, and searched a shack that was occupied by a foreign national who runs a business in the area. They found an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The 27-year-old suspect will appear in court on Friday, 22 March."
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
