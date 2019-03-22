7 men due in CT courts for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
Go

7 men due in CT courts for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition

Police in Cape Town have been maintaining a visible presence in Observatory following a spike in robberies.

Langa police arrested a 27-year-old foreign national who runs a shop in the Joe Slovo informal settlement for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Picture: SAPS
Langa police arrested a 27-year-old foreign national who runs a shop in the Joe Slovo informal settlement for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Picture: SAPS
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Seven men are expected to appear in court on Friday morning following their arrest for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

They were nabbed in a stop and search in Observatory on Thursday.

Police have been maintaining a visible presence in the area following a spike in robberies.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers also made an arrest on similar charges in Langa, apprehending a shop owner for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

"Langa police responded to information, and searched a shack that was occupied by a foreign national who runs a business in the area. They found an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The 27-year-old suspect will appear in court on Friday, 22 March."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA