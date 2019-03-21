Zambia bans 'Viagra' energy drink

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Zambia bans 'Viagra' energy drink

SX Energy Natural Power drink, produced by Revin Zambia, is exported around the region including to Uganda, where a consumer recently complained of a prolonged erection and profuse sweating.

pexels.com
pexels.com
3 hours ago

LUSAKA - Authorities in Zambia have banned an energy drink after laboratory results showed that it contained the active ingredient of the anti-impotence drug Viagra.

SX Energy Natural Power drink, produced by Revin Zambia, is exported around the region including to Uganda, where a consumer recently complained of a prolonged erection and profuse sweating.

In a statement late on Wednesday authorities in the Zambian city of Ndola where the manufacturer is based, ordered "a product recall of natural high energy drink SX".

Ndola city spokesperson Tilyenji Mwanza said in the statement that results from Zimbabwe and South Africa correlated with those from tests conducted in Zambia which indicated "a positive presence of Sildenafil Citrate".

In December last year, the medicine regulatory authority said that the drink was adulterated with Sildenafil Citrate - a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction and dispensed under the brand name Viagra.

Revin Zambia officials were not immediately available to comment.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA