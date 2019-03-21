What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights Day

Xanderleigh Dookey | On 21 March, South Africa commemorates the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre, where 69 people were killed and 180 injured when police opened fire on protesters who were burning their passbooks which restricted the movement of black people, at the Sharpeville Police Station. Political leaders took the stage at various venues to mark the day.