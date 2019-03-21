What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights Day
Xanderleigh Dookey | On 21 March, South Africa commemorates the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre, where 69 people were killed and 180 injured when police opened fire on protesters who were burning their passbooks which restricted the movement of black people, at the Sharpeville Police Station. Political leaders took the stage at various venues to mark the day.
More in Multimedia
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during elections
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to know
-
Political parties trade barbs at IEC pledge signing
-
SA swimmers bag 5 gold medals at Special Olympics
-
Motsoeneng wants Zuma to join the ACM
-
What load shedding stages 5 and 6 mean for you
-
Cheryl Zondi: I am willing to testify again
-
Eskom: Here’s what Gordhan and Mabuza say is the problem
-
One of SA's smallest prem babies, Hope Daniels turns 1
-
NZ fast tracks identification process for mosque attack victims
-
Ramaphosa’s first-hand experience of train commuter woes
-
What we know so far about the Utrecht tram shooting
-
Davies left in the dark during factory visit amid power cuts
-
In 2 minutes - What stage 4 load shedding means for you
-
We’ll know in June if Vicky Momberg is going to jail
-
Egg Boy raises funds for families of Christchurch shooting
-
Team SA under pressure at World Games
-
No township, no vote! Ebumnandini residents threaten election shutdown
-
Special Olympics hits the Yas Links - Abu Dhabi
-
CT Carnival in one minute: Dazzling performers & bright lights
-
Minister Dlodlo speaks on MEC Faith Mazibuko's angry rants
-
Special Olympics World Games 2019 open with majesty
-
Dlodlo: I didn't know I had to declare my Dubai trip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.