US military may join Mozambique cyclone rescue, aid agencies told

A USAID representative says the US Embassy is requesting approval to mobilize military teams to support rescue operations.

This handout picture taken and released on 18 March 2019 by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) shows damages at the airport in Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of the passage of the cyclone Idai. Picture: AFP
This handout picture taken and released on 18 March 2019 by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) shows damages at the airport in Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of the passage of the cyclone Idai. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

GENEVA - US military teams could join the cyclone rescue effort in Mozambique, a representative of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said, according to the minutes of a humanitarian meeting published on Thursday.

“The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) will be mobilized. A military aircraft is in Maputo. The US Embassy is requesting approval to mobilize military teams to support rescue operations,” the minutes of Wednesday’s meeting showed, citing a USAID representative.

