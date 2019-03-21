US military may join Mozambique cyclone rescue, aid agencies told

A USAID representative says the US Embassy is requesting approval to mobilize military teams to support rescue operations.

GENEVA - US military teams could join the cyclone rescue effort in Mozambique, a representative of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said, according to the minutes of a humanitarian meeting published on Thursday.

“The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) will be mobilized. A military aircraft is in Maputo. The US Embassy is requesting approval to mobilize military teams to support rescue operations,” the minutes of Wednesday’s meeting showed, citing a USAID representative.